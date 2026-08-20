Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket returning to Daley Plaza for 30th year in 2026

Christkindlmarket is returning to Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago for its 30th year.

The future of the popular German-themed Christmas market had been in question after new capacity limits required by the city last year led to a significant drop in business.

Mayor Brandon Johnson had suggested the market could be moved to a new location this year, but on Thursday organizers said the event would return to Daley Plaza this year from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24.

Christkindlmarket also will return to Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 and to west suburban Aurora from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24.

Hours and dates for all three locations are below:

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza

The Daley Plaza market, located at 50 W Washington St, will be open daily from November 20 through December 24. The market hours are as follows:

Sundays through Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special Hours:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park

The market at 360 N. Broadway in Aurora will open on Friday, November 20, and operate Thursdays through Sundays through December 24, along with additional weekday dates. The market hours are as follows:

Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special Hours:

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way

The market at Gallagher Way, located at 3635 N. Clark St., will be open daily from November 20 through December 31. The market hours are as follows: