The festive lights, sounds and smells of Christkindlmarket are everywhere in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville, even if Chicago tied a warm temperature record Friday.

Chicago tied a record set in the 1930s with a high of 68 degrees Friday. Last year everyone was bundled up in heated gloves, but this year was completely different for everyone who lined up to get into Christkindlmarket the minute it opened.

Melissa Lococo and her boyfriend Tim Jones were first in line. They had been waiting since 9:30 a.m.

"My feet hurt, but I'll be able to walk shortly here. It was definitely worth us getting here first," Jones said.

This is the 30th annual Christkindlemarket, and it brough people from all over the country.

"This is my first time here and I'm just having a birthday trip. So today is my birthday and I just wanted to try Chicago for the first time," said Rachel Brown who was visiting from New Jersey.

"This is the best Christkindlmarket in this region. We've been up here seven or eight times at least over the years," said Erich Kientz, who traveled from Cincinnati.

"I think it's pretty cool. I think it's legitimate. The place that we went to was actually between Austria and Germany. This is pretty dang close. I'm not going to lie. This is nice," said Tommy Stevenson, who was in town from Memphis.

But people weren't exactly walking around in their winter weather gear as they perused holiday ornaments and gifts, and sipped hot mulled wine.

"I feel like you're walking around, hoping there's a crowd so you can bundle up and you don't even want to take your gloves off to take a drink or anything" said shopper Alexa Bachara.

"This is just like Dallas, Texas," said Jose Torres, who was in town from Dallas. "It's just like home."

Torres and his wife will be heading down the street on Washington to watch the Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park as well.

"My wife, has that whole thing planned. She loves Christmas. Every holiday is her favorite holiday, but she loves Christmas. So she wants to check that out," he said.

The tree lighting pre-show begins at 5 p.m., and the ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

Christkindlmarket is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and through 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.