Firefighters responding to Supermarket fire Chinatown

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are responding to a supermarket fire in Chinatown Wednesday morning. 

The fire broke out at Park to Shop Supermarket at Archer and Wentworth avenues. The store is next to a Chicago Public Library branch. 

The Chicago Fire Department said heavy equipment is needed to open the building's concrete walls.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

