Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps with showers by afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers return on Sunday as chilly weather settles in with temps in the mid-40s.

Halloween brings a chance for light snow showers, but no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures warm for the remainder of the week with plenty of sunshine.

Today:

Showers, mainly in the afternoon. High 45.

Tonight:

Showers ending. Low 29.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 42.

