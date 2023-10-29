Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps with showers by afternoon

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers return on Sunday as chilly weather settles in with temps in the mid-40s. 

5-panel-daypart-today-56.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-adi-61.png
CBS News Chicago

Halloween brings a chance for light snow showers, but no accumulation is expected. 

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds-2.png
CBS News Chicago

Temperatures warm for the remainder of the week with plenty of sunshine.  

Today:

Showers, mainly in the afternoon. High 45.

Tonight:

Showers ending. Low 29.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 42.

7-day-forecast-am-58.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 29, 2023 / 6:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.