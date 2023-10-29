Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps with showers by afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain showers return on Sunday as chilly weather settles in with temps in the mid-40s.
Halloween brings a chance for light snow showers, but no accumulation is expected.
Temperatures warm for the remainder of the week with plenty of sunshine.
Today:
Showers, mainly in the afternoon. High 45.
Tonight:
Showers ending. Low 29.
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny. High 42.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.