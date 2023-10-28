Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps, rain, and snow?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for that Chicago weather as a chilly pattern is on the way with rain arriving tonight.
Sunshine returns Monday, but Halloween brings chilly temperatures and a chance for a few snow showers. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week.
Today:
Increasing clouds. High 50.
Tonight:
Showers. Low 40.
Tomorrow:
Rain showers, especially in the morning. High 45.
