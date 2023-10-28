Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps, rain, and snow?

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool pattern ahead bringing rain, snow
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool pattern ahead bringing rain, snow 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for that Chicago weather as a chilly pattern is on the way with rain arriving tonight.

5-panel-daypart-today-55.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-adi-60.png
CBS News Chicago
lows-tonight-adi-24.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunshine returns Monday, but Halloween brings chilly temperatures and a chance for a few snow showers. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week.  

Today:

Increasing clouds. High 50.

Tonight:

Showers. Low 40.

Tomorrow:

Rain showers, especially in the morning. High 45.

7-day-forecast-am-57.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 6:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.