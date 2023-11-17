Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly changes on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The chilly changes are here. It feels nice now, but that'll change as cooler air settles in.
The day opens up in the upper 50s and lower 60s before falling into the 40s by afternoon. Rain should only be around for a few hours this morning before clearing. Clear, cold, and less wind tonight with lows at or below freezing.
It will still be a pretty weekend full of sunshine in the 50s -- a touch above the norm.
Shower chances again late Monday into Tuesday then comes a real temperature crash. Highs in the 30s for Thanksgiving.
TODAY: SHOWERS EARLY THEN CLEARING -- FALLING TEMPS HIGH: 50
TONIGHT: LESS WIND, CLEAR & COLD LOW: 30
TOMORROW: ABUNDANT SUN, BECOMING BREEZY HIGH: 52
