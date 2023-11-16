Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly changes come Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some showers for Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect it to be super mild this evening with clouds increasing.

The cold front brings showers overnight into very early Friday, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

There will be fast clearing by lunchtime with the passage of the front, then falling temperatures through the afternoon as a chilly north wind flow pulls in a colder air mass. Evening "feels like" temps will be in the 30s with a clear sky.

It will then be sunny and seasonable this weekend.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. RAIN OVERNIGHT WITH RISING TEMPERATURES. 45-50 DEGREES. GUSTY SOUTHWEST WIND.

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWER CHANCE THEN FAST CLEARING. SUNNY AFTERNOON WITH CHILLY NORTH WINDS & FALLING TEMPS AFTER A HIGH OF 50 MIDDAY.

SATURDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 52.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 54.

