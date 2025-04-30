2-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bolingbrook, Illinois

A 2-year-old died after being hit by a car in suburban Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, officers responded to a report of the crash involving a child just before 2 p.m. Police found the 2-year-old was struck by a car backing out of a driveway in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive.

The child was given emergency medical assistance at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The child died days later, according to the Cook County Coroner.

Bolingbrook police are investigating.

