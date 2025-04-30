Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bolingbrook, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 2-year-old died after being hit by a car in suburban Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, officers responded to a report of the crash involving a child just before 2 p.m. Police found the 2-year-old was struck by a car backing out of a driveway in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive.

The child was given emergency medical assistance at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The child died days later, according to the Cook County Coroner. 

Bolingbrook police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.