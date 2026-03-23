Child found in basement as firefighters battle house fire in Mundelein, Illinois

A 4-year-old child was inside when a house caught fire in the north Chicago suburb of Mundelein early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at 210 Dalton Ave., near Brice Avenue in Mundelein.

Firefighters worked to knock out the flames, and to look for the child who was unaccounted for. Firefighters later found the child in the basement.

It was not immediately confirmed whether the child survived.

Other people inside the house were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.