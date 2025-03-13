4-year-old girl survives falls from 10th floor of Chicago apartment building on South Side
A 4-year-old girl survived a fall from the 10th floor of an apartment building on Tuesday in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.
According to Chicago police, the girl fell from a building in the 4500 block of South Drexel Avenue around 10:50 a.m.
Police said the child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition with a head injury.
Chicago police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.