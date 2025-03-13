Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old girl survives falls from 10th floor of Chicago apartment building on South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 4-year-old girl survived a fall from the 10th floor of an apartment building on Tuesday in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

According to Chicago police, the girl fell from a building in the 4500 block of South Drexel Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Police said the child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition with a head injury. 

Chicago police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.