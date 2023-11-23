Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade returns for 89th year

Getting ready for Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway in The Loop.

It's the 89th year of this Thanksgiving tradition for the city. The parade proceeds down State Street from Congress Parkway to Randolph Street.

The five-story-tall helium balloons along the parade route include Rudolph, Tweety Bird, and Peppa the Pig. Marching bands and festive floats area heading down State Street.

As Marissa Perlman reported, you don't want to miss the Rolling Stones addition to the parade. Four gigantic ballons with the Rolling Stones logo will also be featured to kick off the announcement of their upcoming tour.

