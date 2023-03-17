CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue Friday.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a dance lesson live Friday morning with the Trinity Irish Dancers who will be performing throughout the day.

The dancers will be performing first at the Irish Heritage Center.

The Irish Heritage Center will open at 3 p.m. for celebrations. You can stop by and enjoy live bands performing throughout the day.

The center's pub will be open with food and beer. You can get traditional scones and Irish soda bread.

To complete the St. Patrick's Day experience, Kostek even got a lesson on pouring the perfect Guinness beer.

"Get your Irish on," Meg Buchanan, from the Irish Heritage Center, said. "It's been great. On Saturday, parade day, we had over 3,000 people in the building. We will have at least 1,000 today. So, it;s a good place to start your St. Patrick's Day party."