1 dead, 3 injured after mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A mass shooting in the parking lot of a liquor store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood left a man dead and three others injured.

Just after midnight, police said four men were standing outside in the parking lot of a liquor store when two other men came up and started shooting in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. 

One man died at the scene after he was shot in the head. 

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

A 38-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and was taken to the same hospital. A 33-year-old man was grazed in his forearm but refused medical treatment.

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

