Chicago pools, beaches switching to fall schedule

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago pools, beaches transitioning to fall schedule
Chicago pools, beaches transitioning to fall schedule 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like just days ago, we were talking about lifeguard shortages ahead of public pools opening for the summer.

Now, Chicago is transitioning to its fall programming schedule.

Starting this weekend, through Aug. 21, pools will begin closing on a staggered schedule.

Indoor pools will re-open for the fall on Sept. 6.

As for the city's 21 beaches, they will be open through Labor Day. 

First published on August 13, 2022 / 8:43 AM

