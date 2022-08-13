Chicago pools, beaches switching to fall schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like just days ago, we were talking about lifeguard shortages ahead of public pools opening for the summer.

Now, Chicago is transitioning to its fall programming schedule.

Starting this weekend, through Aug. 21, pools will begin closing on a staggered schedule.

Indoor pools will re-open for the fall on Sept. 6.

As for the city's 21 beaches, they will be open through Labor Day.