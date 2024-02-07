Chicago's Instituto teachers on strike enter second day of strike

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some Instituto del Progreso Latino charter school teachers are on strike for the second day on Wednesday.

The Chicago Teachers Union made some progress at the bargaining table overnight, but not enough to keep staff members off the picket line.

The teachers union said this strike is happening after bargaining sessions over the weekend and Monday night didn't lead to significant progress. CTU leaders said they've been talking with Instituto officials for more than a year now.

The CTU represents 48 members and staff serving 600 students at both Instituto schools. Those schools are Instituto Justice Leadership Academy and Instituto Health and Science Career Academy.

Their demands include better staffing levels for special education. They also want fair wages that would address the school's bilingual and special education shortage as well as sanctuary protections for immigrant students and employees.

The union is also accusing school officials of mismanaging funds.