CTU teachers at Chicago's Instituto schools going on strike Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some Chicago Teachers Union members will hit the picket line Tuesday morning.

Staff members at charter schools run by Instituto del Progreso Latino will gather outside the Instituto Health and Science Career Academy at 6:30 a.m.

The teachers union said this strike is happening after bargaining sessions over the weekend and Monday night didn't lead to significant progress. CTU leaders said they've been talking with Instituto officials for more than a year now.

The CTU represents 48 members and staff serving 600 students at both Instituto schools. Those schools are Instituto Justice Leadership Academy and Instituto Health and Science Career Academy.

Their demands include better staffing levels for special education. They also want fair wages that would address the school's bilingual and special education shortage as well as sanctuary protections for immigrant students and employees.

The union is also accusing school officials of mismanaging funds.

The Instituto sent a message to parents telling them they will open as usual on Tuesday, but students will not be penalized if they are absent.