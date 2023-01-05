Nominations open for Chicago's first poet laureate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago wants people to let their words flow.

Now it's asking you to nominate an artist to become the Chicago Poet Laureate.

The nominee can be a poet in either written or spoken traditions.

The Chicago poet laureate will serve a two-year term and be awarded a grant of $50,000.

You can submit a nomination at the City of Chicago's website from now until Jan. 18.

Chicago will announce the winner in the spring.