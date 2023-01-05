Nominations open for Chicago's first poet laureate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago wants people to let their words flow.
Now it's asking you to nominate an artist to become the Chicago Poet Laureate.
The nominee can be a poet in either written or spoken traditions.
The Chicago poet laureate will serve a two-year term and be awarded a grant of $50,000.
You can submit a nomination at the City of Chicago's website from now until Jan. 18.
Chicago will announce the winner in the spring.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.