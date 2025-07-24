Man found unresponsive with gunshot wounds near train tracks on Chicago's Far South Side

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with gunshot wounds near train tracks on Chicago's Far South Side.

According to Chicago police, a 37-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 2000 block of East 103rd Street just after 3:20 a.m.

Police said the man, who had gunshot wounds to the torso and leg, was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows a large police investigation near a train stopped on the tracks. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released by police.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.