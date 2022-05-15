Chicago's Englewood neighborhood celebrates 9th annual Unity Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday was the 9th annual Greater Englewood Unity Day.
CBS 2's Steven Graves rolled up his sleeves and lent a hand.
There were three goals: clean up 100 block and vacant lots, spruce up the We Grow Chicago Peace Campus, and empower young people through paid internships to become leaders in the efforst.
Steven spends a lot of time in Englewood and says he loves the community and its people.
