Chicago's Englewood neighborhood celebrates 9th annual Unity Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday was the 9th annual Greater Englewood Unity Day. 

CBS 2's Steven Graves rolled up his sleeves and lent a hand. 

There were three goals: clean up 100 block and vacant lots, spruce up the We Grow Chicago Peace Campus, and empower young people through paid internships to become leaders in the efforst. 

Steven spends a lot of time in Englewood and says he loves the community and its people. 

First published on May 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM

