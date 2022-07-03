Chicago's Chosen Few Picnic and Festival bring house music back to Jackson Park

Chosen Few Picnic and Festival returns to Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Fourth of July weekend tradition returned Saturday to Chicago's South Side.

About 45,000 people were in attendance in Jackson Park for the Chosen Few Picnic and Festival.

The annual house music event featured top deejays from Chicago and around the world.

Fans came ready to dance after the pandemic forced the festival to go virtual for the past two years.

"The emotion of everyone here, they're being fulfilled," said Chosen Few Picnic Spokesperson Kevin McFall. "It's a family reunion first and foremost, but then it's also a celebration of the music, fellowship, and friendships.

This was the picnic's 30th year.