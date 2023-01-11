Chicago's Boat Show returns to McCormick Place
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Boat Show is returning to McCormick Place for the first time in two years.
CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported live from a boat at the show.
The show begins Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and runs through Sunday. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
You can get tickets at ChicagoBoatShow.com.
"Boaters in this market are just absolutely passionate," Show manager Keith Ogulnick said, "Just to see them come back is amazing."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.