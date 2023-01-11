Chicago's Boat Show returns to McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Boat Show is returning to McCormick Place for the first time in two years.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported live from a boat at the show.

The show begins Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and runs through Sunday. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

You can get tickets at ChicagoBoatShow.com.

"Boaters in this market are just absolutely passionate," Show manager Keith Ogulnick said, "Just to see them come back is amazing."