Chicagoland Walk to Defeat ALS happening at Cantigny Park in Wheaton
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People are lacing up their sneakers to help fight Lou Gehrig's disease.
The Chicagoland Walk to Defeat ALS steps off at 10 a.m. at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.
The family-friendly walk is about a mile and a half and it's wheelchair accessible.
If you aren't able to make it to the walk but still want to donate - go to alsa.org.
