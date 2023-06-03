Watch CBS News
Chicagoland Walk to Defeat ALS happening at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People are lacing up their sneakers to help fight Lou Gehrig's disease.

The Chicagoland Walk to Defeat ALS steps off at 10 a.m. at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

The family-friendly walk is about a mile and a half and it's wheelchair accessible.

If you aren't able to make it to the walk but still want to donate - go to alsa.org.

