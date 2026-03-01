Group of Chicagoans stranded in Dubai amid U.S.-Israel war against Iran

A group of 10 Chicagoans said they are stranded in Dubai after thousands of flights were canceled due to the conflict, causing one of the most severe disruptions to global aviation in years.

The group said they went there to celebrate a birthday, but on the last day, they scrambled to book extra nights at a hotel and hunkered down after they heard and saw missiles right outside.

"This is a place he's always wanted to come, so we came here for his golden birthday," said Shekinah Lee.

Lee and the rest of the group were celebrating her boyfriend's 27th birthday. They were scheduled to be on an Emirates flight on Sunday morning, but the flight was canceled. They called the U.S. embassy and the airline to rebook, but have not heard back from anyone.

So far, Emirates has suspended flights in and out of Dubai until Monday. Qatar Airways stopped flights for the time being, and United canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 6 and to and from Dubai until March 7.

"Airports are seen as a real high-profile target for the Iranians, so I fear this could drag out to a good week, even," said DePaul University transportation expert Joe Schwierterman.

Schwieterman said tens of thousands of travelers are being stranded at airports around the world as flights are canceled.

CBS News reported that Iran has gone after soft targets in the United Arab Emirates, including the Dubai airport, which was hit, a major travel hub.

"What is so concerning is so many people connect in Dubai that it's a bit of real logistics problem for tens of thousands of people," Schwieterman.

"We are currently taking shelter. So I just wanted to give this update for people back home who may not know what is going on," Lee said in a TikTok post.

While Lee does not know how long they will be stuck in Dubai, she said her experience has changed her perspective on the situation and the people who call the Middle East home.

"I just encourage us all to have way more empathy for people who are going through this and just really think about what it would be like if you were there, stuck, out of your element," she said.

Experts said airline ticket prices could go up as this conflict goes on. Some airlines have issued waivers, allowing affected travelers to rebook without paying extra fees.