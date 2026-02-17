Chicagoans remember Rev. Jesse Jackson for his impact and push for civil rights

Civil rights and Rev. Jesse Jackson's name were often connected as the advocate spent nearly 60 years fighting for eqaulity on across the globe, the nation, and in Chicago.

As the memorial outside Rainbow PUSH's headquarters continues to grow, many are looking back on how impactful Jackson's words were then and still are today.

A mighty voice was silenced on Tuesday morning. Across the globe, Jackson is being remembered, and in Chicago, where Jackson and his family were anchored, the loss is truly felt.

"I remember when Rev. Jackson ran for president, and I was on the float at the Bud Bulliken yelling, 'run Jesse run, you've got to run Jesse run.' I was just nine years old," said Afrika Porter.

That's one of many childhood memories Porter has of her countless interactions with Jackson. She grew up in the halls of the Rainbow PUSH headquarters. Her parents were charter members.

"People referred to him as an icon, gentle giant. Rev. Jackson was a beast," she said.

Jackson fought for decades for civil rights. First, fighting for equality for African Americans. His words of positivity resonated with people, even children, especially Black kids.

"There's no room you can't enter that you don't feel confident in. That's because of Rev. Jackson," Porter said.

"But I am somebody, yeah!" said Jeremy Young.

Young considered Jackson a mentor. He joined Rainbow PUSH as a teen, and as a parent, he said Jackson's words still resonate.

"It's the catalyst to our success, and a lot of young people who were with me at that time would say the same," Young said.

Jackson continued to champion the push for civil rights in the streets of Chicago. In 2013, Jackson marched to help find the murderer of Haydia Pendlenton, even calling for a federal intervention.

"He helped me to get a pardon," said Wallace Bradley.

Bradley, a reformed gang member, recalled how Jackson never turned his back on people.

"We talking about a man that went around the world to bring individuals home ... he was able to be in South Africa when Mandela got free," Bradley said.

The phrase " ... But I am somebody," five decades ago, helped shape the name of the male mentoring program I Am A Gentleman.

"When we were thinking about the name of our organization 10 years ago, it was those two words, I am, that was inspired by hearing Rev. Jackson for so many years," said Jermaine Anderson, executive director of I Am A Gentleman.

Anderson said that Jackson's impact will forever be taught to the next generation.

"He made us proud to be a man, but he also made us proud to be a black man, and most importantly, he made us proud to say that we are a part of history," Anderson said.

Jackson witnessed history, made history, and now leaves behind a legacy history can never forget.