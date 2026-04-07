Chicagoans with family in Iran remain worried despite temporary ceasefire deal

President Donald Trump's ceasefire brings cautious optimism for people in Chicago with family and friends in Iran.

While a deal was reached before the 7 p.m. deadline on Tuesday set by President Trump, temporarily avoiding a major attack, local groups with ties to Iran said there is some temporary relief.

However, they remain deeply concerned about what comes next. They worry that any escalation could put civilian infrastructure and innocent lives at risk.

Organizers with Chicago for Iran, many with family in Iran, held signs directed at President Trump, condemning his threat to kill an entire civilization.

"What we hoped for was a better future for them, not an end of a future for them," said Sepideh Sanie. "It's important to distinguish between the Islamic regime and the Islamic people. It's not the same thing."

"This tactic of this military intervention is going somewhere very dangerous and dark," said Saba Niaki.

Demonstrators said they were hopeful when the supreme leader was killed in a joint Israeli and U.S. airstrike in February, but patience, they said, is wearing thin as the regime is still in control and threats still loom of U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure and people.

"It started as help is on the way, we are going to help Iran, but now it turns out like we are going to wipe out the whole civilization, and that's frustrating," said Tirdad Kiamanesh.

"Something that started as a message of hope for the people of Iran has now turned into a message of destruction for the people of Iran," Sanie said.

With a two-week ceasefire agreed upon and the Strait of Hormuz reopening, Northwestern political science professor Ian Hurd said that Trump's bluffs aren't as effective as they may appear.

"Nobody is taking him very seriously anymore because he makes so many threats, and it doesn't seem at all realistic that a massive attack on Iran is going to advance American interests at all," he said.

People with loved ones and family in Iran said the internet and communications have been blocked, making it nearly impossible to connect with family.