Chicagoans prepare for first snowstorm of season

Chicagoans are getting ready for the first snowstorm of the season.

Meteorological winter doesn't begin until next month, but a lot of people are trying to get ahead of the November winter storm.

Possible double-digit snow totals are getting a lot of attention, especially so early in the season.

In preparation for the winter storm, organizations including the Most Worshipful Job Grand Lodge, Most Worthy Grand Chapter, and some staff from Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital banded together on Sunday to hold a giveaway.

They brought coats, warm food, and blankets to the unhoused population living near Montrose Beach.

They were out around noon and tried to reach as many people living in tents and temporary shelters as they could. They were also offering rides to their giveaway site and also taking out food to people who needed it, estimating they reached about 50 people.

The event was planned before the snowstorm was in the forecast, but the changing weather made it even more timely.

Of course, with storms come storm chasers. One man from Michigan said he will be out and about as the first snowflakes fall Sunday night.