Chicagoans deliver Aurelio's pizza to Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Some Chicagoans made a special delivery to the first American pope: Aurelio's pizza.

Pope Leo XIV, who grew up on Chicago's South Side and south suburbs, was greeting a sea of faithful in St. Peter's Square Wednesday morning for a jubilee youth event when he saw a sign in the crowd. It said, "We have Aurelio's pizza!"

The pontiff leaned over and grabbed the box, helping himself to a taste of home. The Chicagoans said they did a pizza swap in the U.S. before heading to Rome.

The owner of Aurelio's said it was a blessing to see his pizza at the Vatican, and he'd love to have the pope visit. 

