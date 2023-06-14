Chicago Youth Centers opening first new center in decades in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just in time for summer break, today Chicago Youth Centers will cut the ribbon on its first new center in 30 years.
CYC in Calumet Heights will offer inter-generational programming, childcare, and early-education opportunities.
The center will be located in the former CPS Buckingham Special Education Center at 92nd and Phillips.
CYC is a network of neighborhood- and school-based centers, and the 11th largest provider of head start programs across the city.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.