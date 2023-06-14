Chicago Youth Centers opening first new center in decades in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just in time for summer break, today Chicago Youth Centers will cut the ribbon on its first new center in 30 years.

CYC in Calumet Heights will offer inter-generational programming, childcare, and early-education opportunities.

The center will be located in the former CPS Buckingham Special Education Center at 92nd and Phillips.

CYC is a network of neighborhood- and school-based centers, and the 11th largest provider of head start programs across the city.