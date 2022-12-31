Watch CBS News
Chicago yet to compile list of approved tow companies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A state law requiring police to use a list of approved tow companies for drivers involved in accidents or whose cars break down now applies in Chicago.

But the CBS 2 Investigators have learned there is no list yet.

One alderman said discussions are underway with United Road Towing, also known as E&R. The company already has a contract with the city to tow cars violating the city's snow parking ban.

"We're talking to our current vendor, one vendor right now, and CPD to figure out with the current vendor that we have, do they have the capacity to perform the towns until that contract expires?" said Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th). "And then the entity responsible for procuring this contract can take a look at changing the language to include rotation."

"That doesn't make any sense," said Roy McGinty, of Professional Towing & Recovery Operators, a statewide organization. "Why not give small businesses a chance to compete in the marketplace for this business like they do everywhere else?"

The Department of Streets and Sanitation said it's asked the city's law department to review the law and determine if the changes apply to Chicago.

