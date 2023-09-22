Chicago World Music Festival kicks off Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago World Music Festival kicks off Friday, bringing sounds from around the world to a neighborhood venue near you.
This year, the festival will stretch 10 consecutive days featuring 34 bands from 22 countries, including Brazil, South Korea and Senegal.
They'll be performing at 11 indoor and outdoor venues across the city. Admission is free for each of these concerts.
You can find the festival schedule here.
