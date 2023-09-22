Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago World Music Festival kicks off Friday

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago World Music Festival kicks off Friday, bringing sounds from around the world to a neighborhood venue near you.

This year, the festival will stretch 10 consecutive days featuring 34 bands from 22 countries, including Brazil, South Korea and Senegal.

They'll be performing at 11 indoor and outdoor venues across the city. Admission is free for each of these concerts.

You can find the festival schedule here.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 4:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.