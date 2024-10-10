Chicago woman worried about her Florida home, business after Hurricane Milton

Some Chicagoans caught in the middle of Hurricane Milton cleanup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Chicagoans are caught in the middle of the cleanup after Hurricane Milton in Florida—taking care of their homes or businesses there.

One woman was safely at a friend's house when she talked to CBS News Chicago, but she was still unsure about what would happen next.

Leah Chavie said the hardest part the day after Milton made landfall was simply not knowing what has happened to her business and her home on Florida's west coast, near Sarasota.

She started a second Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique in Florida during the pandemic—first on an island, then moving inland to busy Cortez Road in Bradenton. Ahead of the hurricane, she boarded everything up at her storefront, and also boarded and sandbagged her home.

Chavie said she lost power and internet at both her home and her business, so she has not been able to check the cameras and see how things look.

But she was watching news reports last night, and when the power went out, she kept in contact with other business owners on either side of her store.

"Right then, all of our hearts kind of sank. I'm like, it's time just to start praying, you know, at this point, because we can't see—and we're all safe," Chavie said. "So we just have to kind of roll with it and pick up, you know, whatever is left at the end of the day."

Chavie evacuated to Boca Raton, driving about 240 miles to safety. She said depending on the damage to her Florida storefront, she may start spending more time in her Gold Coast boutique on Chestnut Street—which is currently open about one week every month.