Chicago woman wakes up to find bullet holes in her West Loop apartment

A Chicago woman woke up this week to find bullet holes in her windows and deck furniture at her West Loop apartment.

Abby, who did not want to use her last name, posted video of the aftermath to TikTok with the title "POV: You live in Chicago."

She told CBS News Chicago that her boyfriend woke her up Wednesday night around 10 p.m. asking, "Did you hear that?" after hearing what sounded like gunshots. She said she was half asleep and confused and told him she hadn't.

They didn't think much of it and went back to sleep. When she woke up Thursday morning a little before 5:30 a.m., she saw a notification from the Citizen app that said "nine shell casings recovered" 100 feet away from her building in the 800 block of West Van Buren St.

A little while later she showed her boyfriend the notification. She said he went into their living room and discovered a shattered window with a bullet hole in it.

Abby said they called the police, who came about two hours later, took their report and then left. She said police had no idea where the bullet came from and guessed that people were shooting at each other from the highway and the bullet somehow struck the 7th and 10th floor of the building.

Her video featured shots of the damage to her window, as well as a bullet hole in the ceiling.