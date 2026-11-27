Chicago's overnight winter parking ban takes effect this week. Here's what you need to know.

The ban goes into effect at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1 and remains in effect through April 1.

Parking is prohibited between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week across 107 miles of the city's main streets.

The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow.

Cars parked overnight in the designated areas will be towed and drivers face a minimum $250 towing fee a $60 ticket, and a storage fee of $50 per day.

Cars will be towed to Pound 2, 10301 S. Doty Ave., or Pounds 6, 701 N. Sacramento.

A full list of streets under the winter parking ban can be found on online at chicagoshovels.org.