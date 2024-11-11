Chicago will officially be recognized as a "purple heart city" on Veterans Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Families and leaders across the Chicago area are honoring military heroes this Veterans Day.

Chicago's annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place at Soldier Field at 11 a.m. Chicago will officially be recognized as a "purple heart city."

"Chicago's designation as a Purple Heart City is a testament to the city's unwavering support for veterans and their families," City officials announced in a written statement.

Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson will lay a wreath at the Soldier Field memorial.

The city will light up with a special message thanking vets.

A Veterans Day parade and ceremony will take place in suburban Aurora, with guest speaker Jessica Lynch, a U.S. Army veteran.

She was the first American prisoner of war to be successfully rescued since World War II and the first ever woman rescued. Lynch was rescued from Iraq 21 years ago, and later, she was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Prisoner of War medal.

She will speak at the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Hall.

The ceremony follows the parade, which begins at 10:15 a.m.