Residents of Chicago's West Town community renew call for reopening of police station, cite worrying crime

Gunshots, robberies, and assaults — neighbors in Chicago's West Town community say they are seeing more such crimes on their streets.

Along with the local alderman, the neighbors are asking the city to boost the police presence in the area.

The Wood (13th) District used to span the section of the present-day Near West District north of Madison Street, while the old 12th District — formerly called the Monroe District — was only south of Madison Street. Mayor Rahm Emanuel closed the Wood District station more than a decade ago and combined the two districts.

The old Wood District station, 937 N. Wood St., is now used as the Cook County Sheriff's Office Central Warrant Unit Headquarters. The current Near West District station is located at 1412 S. Blue Island Ave. — nowhere near West Town.

For some time, those who live and operate businesses in West Town have said it is overdue that Chicago Police open a new station.

"Today, you hardly see a police car in the neighborhood," said Declan Morgan, who has operated the Irish Nobleman Pub, 1367 W. Erie St., for more than 20 years. "It's a big difference."

In recent years, violent crime has literally walked through the front door of the Irish Nobleman more than once.

In one incident in May 2024, an armed robbery crew came into the bar right before closing time early on a Saturday morning. The robbers took cash from customers, employees, and the cash register at the pub.

Even after that incident, Morgan said things have not improved.

"It just seems like crime is really out of control right now," he said.

Morgan and many in the neighborhood attribute the issues to the closure of the Wood District police station, and the officers in the Near West District being stationed so far away.

"We're 600 North here. We're by Chicago Avenue," Morgan said, "and our police district sits in Pilsen."

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) agreed that the Wood District should reopen, and wants to know why that isn't happening. He delivered a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson — requesting the mayor come to speak to West Town residents about why a satellite police station is not an option despite the community passing a referendum supporting it last year.

"Seventy-four percent of voters voted in affirmative that they wanted to have satellite office in the 12th District," Villegas said.

The alderman said as crime creeps up, having fewer police officers patrolling more area does not add up.

"The satellite office could act as a deterrent in order to start bringing those numbers down," Villegas said. "People want to see police officers because they want to feel safe."

Back at the pub, Morgan was critical of what he perceives as the mayor's priorities.

"Mayor Johnson is more worried about his school board and his pension stuff that he's working on," Morgan said. "He should be worried more about the neighborhoods in Chicago."

CBS News Chicago did reach out to the Mayor's office about the open invitation to come to West Town. There was no response late Wednesday.