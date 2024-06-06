As crime concerns mount in Chicago's West Town community, neighbors call for reopening of police station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in Chicago's West Town neighborhood are pleading with the City of Chicago to prioritize their safety.

They are calling for the reopening of a police station that has been closed since 2012 – and not for the first time. The demand comes in the wake of several headline-grabbing armed robberies of businesses in the area, and even an incident in which a 12-year-old was held up at gunpoint last year.

"This station was closed over 12 years ago against the wishes of the community," said 1st Ward community leader Laura Yepez. "We have been dealing with the aftermath ever since."

Citing a surge in armed robberies, the residents asked the city to open a 12th Near West (12th) District police satellite office – or fully reopen the Wood (13th) District – in the old police station building at 937 N. Wood St., which is now used as a Cook County Sheriff's division headquarters.

The Wood (13th) District used to span the section of the present-day Near West District north of Madison Street, while the old 12th District – formerly called the Monroe District and since renamed the Near West District – was only south of Madison Street. Then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel combined the two districts after closing the Wood District as part of the city's 2012 budget plan.

The Near West District station is located several miles away at 1412 S. Blue Island Ave. in Pilsen.

"This is getting crazy. When I'm going to go to the store, I try to leave my cellphone," said West Town resident Maria Morales. "No money, no earrings, anything - just my credit card."

"These robberies are brazen," said Yepez, "many of them happening in the middle of the day."

In May, robbers were caught on camera holding up the Irish Nobleman Pub, 1367 W. Erie St., and all its customers at gunpoint.

Bar owner Declan Morgan joined the group on their call for more presence in the neighborhood.

"After the robbery, we had people trying to break into the bar last week," said Morgan. "It feels like we're helpless. It's like we have to defend ourselves."

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) is leading the effort to reopen the police station. He even put it on the March primary ballot as a referendum question, which won the approval of the majority of people who voted on it.

"To validate that the community in West Town wants additional resources," said Villegas. "If we can't get more police officers, can we get them closer to the community that they're policing?"

Despite the support for the referendum, Ald. Villegas said Mayor Brandon Johnson has not shown up to his safety meetings – sending a representative instead.

CBS 2 reached out to both the city and the Chicago Police Department on the issue, and was waiting to hear back late Thursday.