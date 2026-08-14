Chicago shooting in South Austin injures 4 people, 2 critically, CPD says

Four people were injured after a shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood on Friday morning.

Chicago police said two people were outside in the 400 block of North Pine Avenue when a dark car drove up, and someone inside fired shots. No further details were provided.

Police said a 50-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen and arm was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another man was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police later confirmed two men took themselves to the same hospital, a 25-year-old in good condition and a 21-year-old in critical condition.

The connection between the two injured at the scene and the two who self-transported to the hospital was not immediately clear. Police did not say whether there may have been an exchange of gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.