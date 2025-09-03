Man, woman critically injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said a man got out of a black Jeep and started shooting at two people standing outside in the 2500 Block of South Keeler.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the back, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach and wrist. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.