Man, woman critically injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday night. 

Around 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said a man got out of a black Jeep and started shooting at two people standing outside in the 2500 Block of South Keeler. 

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the back, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach and wrist. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

