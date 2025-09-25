2 shot, critically injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Two people were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Chicago police said officers were patrolling when they heard a loud noise around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Central Avenue.

Police found a 25-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman on the ground with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Stroger Hospital and Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. No further details were available.

Area Four detectives are investigating.