Man dead after being shot in the head on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Just before 9:15 a.m., Chicago police found a man unresponsive on the street in the 2600 block of West Wilcox Street. Police found the man had been shot in the head.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner identified the victim as 44-year-old Eric Armstrong.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Police are searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.