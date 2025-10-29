Group of 6 men steal ATM from business on Chicago's West Side

An ATM was taken from a business on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said a group of six men broke the front door of a business in the 1700 block of South Ashland Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. and removed the ATM. Police said the group also took money from the cash registers.

Video from the scene shows shattered glass and merchandise scattered on the sidewalk outside the store.

Police said the group then fled in two vehicles: a black Nissan Maxima and a blue Honda Civic.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.