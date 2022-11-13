Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Police search for man who attacked woman, stole her car

/ CBS Chicago

Police search for man who attacked woman, stole her car
Police search for man who attacked woman, stole her car 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a woman and stole her car in Chicago's West Loop. 

He can be seen in surveillance video approaching a woman inside a building in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street on September 24 around 7:25 p.m.

Seconds later the two start to fight, and the man gets away with the woman's keys. 

West Loop Attack
Do you know this man?  CBS

Police say he then stole her vehicle. 

He is described as a Black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gym shoes, possibly with an orange stripe. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Harris at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Chicago Police Department online

First published on November 13, 2022 / 12:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.