Chicago Police search for man who attacked woman, stole her car

Police search for man who attacked woman, stole her car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a woman and stole her car in Chicago's West Loop.

He can be seen in surveillance video approaching a woman inside a building in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street on September 24 around 7:25 p.m.

Seconds later the two start to fight, and the man gets away with the woman's keys.

Do you know this man? CBS

Police say he then stole her vehicle.

He is described as a Black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gym shoes, possibly with an orange stripe.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Harris at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Chicago Police Department online.