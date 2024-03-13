Chicago's Wendell Phillips boys basketball team wins Class 2A state title

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Wendell Phillips High School boy's basketball team is the new Class 2A state champion.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was on hand to congratulate the Bronzeville team during their celebration at a school assembly on Wednesday.

Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School's boys basketball team also won the Class 4A state championship, and the boy's basketball team at DePaul College Prep won the 3A state title.