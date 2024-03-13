Watch CBS News
Chicago's Wendell Phillips boys basketball team wins Class 2A state title

By Anne Uhle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Wendell Phillips boys basketball team wins Class 2A state title
Chicago's Wendell Phillips boys basketball team wins Class 2A state title 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Wendell Phillips High School boy's basketball team is the new Class 2A state champion.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was on hand to congratulate the Bronzeville team during their celebration at a school assembly on Wednesday.

Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School's boys basketball team also won the Class 4A state championship, and the boy's basketball team at DePaul College Prep won the 3A state title.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 6:47 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

