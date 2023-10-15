Chicago First Alert Weather: Slightly warmer temperatures on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gradual clearing is expected over Sunday and Monday in the Chicago area, but clouds will be slow to part. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected next week.

Sunday night brings cloudy skies and a low temperature of 47 degrees.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Monday and a high temperature of 57 degrees.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures return to the 60s, but then showers return on Thursday.

