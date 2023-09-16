Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers continue for weekend

By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers will continue in the Chicago area through Sunday evening. Drier weather comes next week, and a warmup is on the way. 

Saturday night brings showers and occasional thunderstorms. Low temperatures will reach 59 degrees. 

Expect showers with isolated rumbles of thunder Sunday. High temperatures will reach 71 degrees. 

Rain will wrap up early Monday morning, then partly cloudy skies are likely through Thursday. Highs will return to the 80s by midweek. 

Robb Ellis
First published on September 16, 2023 / 5:19 PM

