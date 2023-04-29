Chicago First Alert Weather: More showers, slightly cooler temperatures ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More showers and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Chicago area over the next couple of days.
A few showers are possible Saturday night, and low temperatures will reach 41 degrees.
Scattered showers are likely Sunday with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s, near 50.
Monday brings cooler temperatures and some lingering showers. The rest of the week offers a gradual warmup.
