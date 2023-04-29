Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: More showers, slightly cooler temperatures ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More showers and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Chicago area over the next couple of days. 

A few showers are possible Saturday night, and low temperatures will reach 41 degrees. 

Low temperatures Saturday
Low temperatures Saturday night CBS
Day planner Sunday
CBS

Scattered showers are likely Sunday with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s, near 50. 

Monday brings cooler temperatures and some lingering showers. The rest of the week offers a gradual warmup.

7-day forecast April 29, 2023
7-day forecast CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 4:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.