2 dead, 16 others injured in Weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed, and 16 others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Sunday, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 39.

The first shooting of the weekend left two people injured on the city's Near North Side.

Police say it happened at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Huron Street. A male and a female, both of unknown age, suffered gunshot wounds and drove themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a man and a woman were in a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 87th Street around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. They were approached by an unknown person who shot at them, striking both victims in the head.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were initially reported in critical condition, but the woman later died.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 5:46 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, two men, 31 and 39, were approached by an unknown person who shot at them. The 31-year-old man was struck in the side and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reported in good condition. The 39-year-old man was shot in the foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was reported in good condition.

At 6:57 p.m. in the 900 block of West 61st Street, an 18-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the right thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially reported to be in good condition.

At 9:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway, a 17-year-old girl was found in a yard with three gunshot wounds to the leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. A witness told officers that the victim was shot by a male.

At 9:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway, police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 17-year-old girl with three gunshot wounds to the leg. She was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. A witness told officers that the victim was shot by a male offender.

At 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 69th Street, officers responded to a person shot and found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the leg. Further investigation revealed that the man was shot at by a woman who is a licensed concealed carry license holder. The woman told officers that the victim was attempting to enter her residence. The victim was taken to U of C in fair condition.



Sunday

At 12:46 a.m., in the 700 block of North Halsted Street, an unidentified male victim was found outside unresponsive by a concerned citizen who was driving by. Police responded to the scene, and the victim, who appeared to be between 20 and 30 years of age, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

At 12:54 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Lasalle, officers responded to a person shot and found a 38-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim died on the scene. A witness related to officers that they observed a red two-door vehicle fleeing from the scene.



At 1:23 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Cullerton Avenue, a 28-year-old man was outside walking when he heard shots fired and felt that the side of his face had been struck. The victim suffered a graze wound and self-transported to Rush Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At 1:36 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Monroe, police responded to a person shot and found a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back. The victim died on the scene. A 34-year-old man was also struck by gunfire. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in critical condition. Further investigation revealed that the victims were shot at by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene on foot.

At 2:13 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Cottage Grove, officers were on the scene where a SWAT incident was declared after shots were fired at the location



At 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Wallace, a 26-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in an SUV. The victim was shot in the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 4:35 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Halsted Street, a 23-year-old man was outside having an argument with an unknown male who pulled a firearm and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck in the leg and heel and was taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

No one has been reportedly arrested in any of these incidents unless otherwise noted.

Check back for updates.