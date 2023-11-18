Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 killed, 16-year-old boy among 5 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person was killed, and five others were hurt in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 39.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man was found Chicago police officers shot in the stomach and lower back in the 6400 block of South University Avenue around 7:39 p.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers conducted an immediate search of the area and the offender was located and placed in custody. Charges are pending.

Later in the evening, around 10:35 p.m., one man was killed, and another was critically hurt in a shooting, in the 10-100 block of East 110th Street.

Police say officers found a 26-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to U of C and was pronounced dead. A 37-year-old man was shot in the neck and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Investigation suggests the victims were shot at by an offender traveling in a silver SUV.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 12:31 a.m., in the 2500 block of West 56th Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 39-year-old man shot in the leg inside a parked vehicle. He was taken to U of C in fair condition. Further investigation revealed that an unknown male offender armed with a handgun exited a silver sedan and approached the victim. The offender demanded the victim's cellphone followed by a physical struggle where the offender shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

At 4:43 a.m., in the 5600 block of North Austin Avenue, a 20-year-old woman was a passenger in a traveling car when an occupant of the vehicle became irate and produced a handgun. The offender fired shots inside of the vehicle striking the victim in the left cheek. She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

At 6:30 a.m., in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue, a 16-year-old boy was walking when three unknown male offenders occupying a dark-in-color vehicle approached. One of the occupants of the vehicle fired shots in the victim's direction - striking him in the leg. The victim self-transported to Community First in good condition. No one is in custody at this time. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Five detectives.

