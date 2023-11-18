Chicago shooting: Altercation leads to 16-year-old being shot, killed on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A physical altercation ended in the shooting death of a teenager on Chicago's far West Side.

The 16-year-old boy was in an altercation with a known 33-year-old male suspect in a residence in the 100 block of North Parkside around 8:30 p.m. The man produced a handgun and fired shots at the teen, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness at the scene told officers that the suspect fled the residence before police arrived with the handgun.

No one is in custody. Area 4 detectives are investigating.