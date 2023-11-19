Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: 2 boys found dead in Chatham alley

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two juveniles were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the two boys were found shot in an alley in the 800 block of East 89th Place shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 4:26 PM CST

