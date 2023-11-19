Chicago Shooting: 2 boys found dead in Chatham alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two juveniles were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.
Police said the two boys were found shot in an alley in the 800 block of East 89th Place shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages were not immediately available.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon.
Area 2 detectives were investigating.
